Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 423,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $33.47.

