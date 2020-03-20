Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity International Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 12,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.