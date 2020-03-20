Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FDIS stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $33.41. 168,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,264. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.