Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FHLC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

