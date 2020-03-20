Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 785,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,731. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64.

