Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. 203,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

