Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.336 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

FUTY stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 424,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,395. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

