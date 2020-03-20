Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FQAL stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 25,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,760. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

