Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

FSMD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

