Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of BATS FCPI remained flat at $$18.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.