Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of FDEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

