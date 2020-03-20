Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

