Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,424. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

