Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.36.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.31. 475,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.80 and a 1-year high of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

