Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

FSZ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 475,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million and a PE ratio of -28.56.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

