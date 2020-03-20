Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

FSZ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 475,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.80 and a 1-year high of C$13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.16.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

