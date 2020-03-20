Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FSZ traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. The company had a trading volume of 475,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The stock has a market cap of $572.29 million and a P/E ratio of -28.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.16. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.80 and a 52 week high of C$13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

