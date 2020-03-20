Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.36.

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 475,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.16. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.80 and a 12 month high of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million and a P/E ratio of -28.56.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

