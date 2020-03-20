Financial Architects Inc Acquires 14,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

