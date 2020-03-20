Financial Architects Inc Buys 27,415 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 393,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

