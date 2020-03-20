Financial Architects Inc Has $4.20 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.45 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

