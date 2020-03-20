Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 367,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.41.

