Financial Architects Inc Purchases 18,511 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 641,815 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,033,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 236,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,471,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.