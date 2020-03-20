Financial Architects Inc Sells 258 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Markel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $836.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $726.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

