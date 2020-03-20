Financial Contrast: Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Echostar (OTCMKTS:SATS)

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aftermaster and Echostar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Echostar 0 2 0 1 2.67

Echostar has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.94%. Given Echostar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Echostar is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aftermaster and Echostar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $980,000.00 0.13 -$9.30 million N/A N/A Echostar $1.89 billion 1.56 -$62.92 million ($1.06) -28.31

Aftermaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Echostar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Echostar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Aftermaster shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Echostar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aftermaster has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster N/A N/A -573.68% Echostar -3.09% -1.47% -0.75%

Summary

Echostar beats Aftermaster on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite operations and services using its owned and leased in-orbits satellites to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. This segment also provides telemetry, tracking, and control services for satellites, as well as technical consulting services. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

