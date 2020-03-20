Financial Contrast: TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Immunovant alerts:

This table compares Immunovant and TMSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TMSR $23.19 million 0.77 $1.45 million N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 5 0 3.00 TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 171.55%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than TMSR.

Summary

Immunovant beats TMSR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.