Financial Review: Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) versus IMPINJ (NYSE:PI)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and IMPINJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62% IMPINJ -15.04% -6.54% -3.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of IMPINJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of IMPINJ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPINJ has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and IMPINJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 IMPINJ 0 2 5 0 2.71

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. IMPINJ has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.40%. Given IMPINJ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and IMPINJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A IMPINJ $152.84 million 2.06 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -13.82

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMPINJ.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, a distributed operating system for its platform. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.