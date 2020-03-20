Financial Survey: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) vs. Welltower (NASDAQ:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05% Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Welltower and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 1 6 5 1 2.46 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $78.64, indicating a potential upside of 85.38%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.48%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.8%. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 3.40 $1.23 billion $4.16 10.20 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 1.52 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Welltower beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

