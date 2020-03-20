FintruX Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,105.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $636,143.32 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

