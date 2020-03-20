Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -3.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

F stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$0.35. 127,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,633. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

