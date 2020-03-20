First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $12.24 million. First Community reported sales of $11.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $52.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.40 on Friday. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.90.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pwmco LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

