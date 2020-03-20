First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $26.09 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

