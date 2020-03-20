First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director John K. Keach, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00.

INBK traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 86,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

