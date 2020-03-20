First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.60. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

FM stock traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.24. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

