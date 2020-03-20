First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lowered to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

FM stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.33. 6,293,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.23 and a 52-week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -64.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

