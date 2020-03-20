First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,386.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

