First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $256,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $166.80 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

