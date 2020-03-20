First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $228,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.