First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $132.48 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $132,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.88. The company has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.19 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

