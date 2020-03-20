First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $175.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $175,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.