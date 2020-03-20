First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $203.99 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chevron worth $203,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

