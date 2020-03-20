First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $94.38 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $94,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

