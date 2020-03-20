First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $258,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after purchasing an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $139.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $130.81 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.