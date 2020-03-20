First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 239,403 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,403 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $230,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

