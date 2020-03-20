First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,042 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $118,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

