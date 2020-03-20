First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $503,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.31 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

