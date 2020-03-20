First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,585 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $250,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $138.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

