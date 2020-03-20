First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $306,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.