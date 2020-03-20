First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.88% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38,796.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 805,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.