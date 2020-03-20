First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Elaine L. Mcdonald Acquires 1,505 Shares

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Elaine L. Mcdonald purchased 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $20,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First United stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.82. First United Corp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First United by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First United by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

